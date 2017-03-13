Hedman scores in OT, Lightning top Sens 2-1 for 4th straight
Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tampa Bay finally beat Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, who made 35 saves and was nothing short of spectacular at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC