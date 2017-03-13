Hedman scores in OT, Lightning top Se...

Hedman scores in OT, Lightning top Sens 2-1 for 4th straight

Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tampa Bay finally beat Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, who made 35 saves and was nothing short of spectacular at times.

