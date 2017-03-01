Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat H...

Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3

Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night. Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-2 in the last 10 games.

