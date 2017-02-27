Halifax-raised NHL record-breaker con...

Halifax-raised NHL record-breaker continues 35-year quest for Stanley Cup

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: CBC News

After 35 years coaching 2,165 NHL games, Rick Bowness passed the legendary Scotty Bowman on Feb. 10 to become the new leader in games coached in the league. Halifax's Rick Bowness still has his sights set on winning the Stanley Cup after setting a new NHL record for most games coached in the league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC