Halifax-raised NHL record-breaker continues 35-year quest for Stanley Cup
After 35 years coaching 2,165 NHL games, Rick Bowness passed the legendary Scotty Bowman on Feb. 10 to become the new leader in games coached in the league. Halifax's Rick Bowness still has his sights set on winning the Stanley Cup after setting a new NHL record for most games coached in the league.
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
