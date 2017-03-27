Gourde scores in OT, Lightning beat B...

Gourde scores in OT, Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-4

Yanni Gourde had a breakaway goal 4:25 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Monday night.

