Goalies Ben Bishop, Jonathan Quick to share starting duties down stretch
General Manager Dean Lombardi said he wanted two No. 1 goaltenders when asked why he acquired Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26. Lombardi made it clear Bishop would not play a backup role to Jonathan Quick for the rest of the season.
