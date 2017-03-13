Goalie nods: Bolts start Budaj, even ...

Goalie nods: Bolts start Budaj, even though Vasilevskiy's on fire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

An interesting decision from Lightning head coach Jon Cooper - even though Andrei Vasilevskiy 's been a huge part of his club's recent surge back into playoff contention, it'll be Peter Budaj who starts in tonight's crucial tilt against the Rangers. "We've had a lot of success with Vasy," Cooper said, per the Tampa Bay Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC