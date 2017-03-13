Four-goal second period lifts Maple L...

Four-goal second period lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0

9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Morgan Rielly and Matt Martin scored 15 seconds apart during Toronto's four-goal second period, Frederik Andersen made 33 saves and the Maple Leafs moved into the lead for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 on Thursday night. Roman Polak, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 7-2 loss Tuesday night at Florida.

