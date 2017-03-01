Flyers trade Mark Streit to Tampa Bay Lightning
In a deal of veteran players, the Flyers traded defenseman Mark Streit to Tampa Bay on Wednesday for forward Valterri Filppula, who had seven goals and 27 assists in 59 games this season. Filppula, who will turn 33 on March 20, has one year left on a contract that has a $5 million cap hit.
