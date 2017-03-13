Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning will celebrate the first ever Pediatric Health Night at the AMALIE Arena this Saturday, March 18th with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 P.M. Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning both carry a passion for children's health and well-being which resulted in these two organizations collaborating on this community awareness event. Florida Hospital is proud of their exclusive affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital that brings nationally ranked expertise and pediatric emergency care to each of our six emergency rooms.

