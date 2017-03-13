Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning Will Host Pediatric Health Night on Saturday, March ...
Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning will celebrate the first ever Pediatric Health Night at the AMALIE Arena this Saturday, March 18th with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 P.M. Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning both carry a passion for children's health and well-being which resulted in these two organizations collaborating on this community awareness event. Florida Hospital is proud of their exclusive affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital that brings nationally ranked expertise and pediatric emergency care to each of our six emergency rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC