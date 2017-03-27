Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightn...

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineups, How to Watch

In case you somehow managed to miss it, the Red Wings long playoff streak officially ended on Tuesday night after a 4-1 loss in Carolina. The Red Wings also lost another player to injury during their trip down to Raleigh as Luke Glendening is done for the season with a fractured ankle.

