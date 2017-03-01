Curtis Lazar looks for a reboot in Calgary

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Jake Dotchin takes down Ottawa Senators right wing Curtis Lazar during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Lazar from Ottawa.The Flames also get defenceman Mike Kostka in the deal that sees defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick go to the Senators.

