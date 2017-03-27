Cryptic tweets from Crunch owner leaves the fan-base uncertain
If there's any one thing we have learned in recent years, it's that anything can happen to anybody in the American Hockey League. We have seen staples in the league like Albany relocate, Binghamton almost lose their team, and now even the Buffalo Sabres ownership group has started looking at alternate locations for the Rochester Americans to play.
