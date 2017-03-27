Cruncher of the month: Ikonen playing...

Cruncher of the month: Ikonen playing with a chip on his shoulder

Syracuse Crunch forward Henri Ikonen has been a polarizing figure ever since joining the team fresh off a 70-point season with Kingston of the OHL in 2013-2014. A consistent offensive producer everywhere he has played, the 22-year-old native of Finland has struggled to find his game at the pro level.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Chicago, IL

