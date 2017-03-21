Coyotes damage Lightning's playoff hopes with 5-3 win

Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.