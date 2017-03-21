Coyotes damage Lightning's playoff hopes with 5-3 win
Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist during Arizona's three-goal third period, Louis Domingue stopped 36 shots and the Coyotes damaged Tampa Bay's playoff hopes with a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Arizona, with the NHL's second-worst record, also got goals from Christian Fischer, Christian Dvorak, Radim Vrbata and Connor Murphy.
