Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, right, of Russia, celebrates his goal with center Brian Boyle, center, as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. Brian Boyle peeks through a hole in the Air Canada Centre glass about 30 minutes before Monday puck-drop against the Boston Bruins to say hello to a familiar face in still unfamiliar terrain -- his one-year-old son Declan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.