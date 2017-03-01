Carolina Hurricanes Surrender Third P...

Carolina Hurricanes Surrender Third Period Lead, Fall to Tampa Bay Lightning in Overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes mounted a very impressive effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, but they couldn't hold onto a third period lead en route to an overtime loss. Carolina came out of the gates flying in Tampa, taking an early 9-0 shot advantage and controlling play throughout the opening half of the first period, but then a tripping penalty to a key penalty killer in Jaccob Slavin gave the Bolts a big opportunity, and they took advantage of it.

