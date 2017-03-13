Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as they scuffle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. less Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as they scuffle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in ... more Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby squirts water while waiting for play to resume during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.