Capitals clinch playoff spot by beati...

Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as they scuffle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. less Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as they scuffle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in ... more Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby squirts water while waiting for play to resume during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC