Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3

T.J Oshie had three goals and an assist, Justin Williams and John Carlson had early third-period goals, and the Washington Capitals clinched a playoff spot by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night. Oshie scored twice, including an early power-play goal, as the Capitals took a 2-0 lead midway through the first.

