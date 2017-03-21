Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning preview: Vladdy likely to return
Arizona is coming into Tampa right now as season spoilers -- they were mathematically eliminated from playoffs in their loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night, and have nothing to lose in wrecking the Bolts' playoff chances. On the other hand, the Coyotes are travelling to their second road game of a back-to-back, and unless the Bolts are really off their game, Tampa has a strong chance of winning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC