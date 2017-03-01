Adam Erne scores first career NHL goal and point
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Adam Erne has scored his first career NHL goal and point against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Taken 33rd overall in the 2nd round of the 2013 draft from the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, it only took him seven games in the NHL to find the back of the net for the first goal of his career.
