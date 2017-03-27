91 Days of Stamkos: Day 86, Stamkos v...

91 Days of Stamkos: Day 86, Stamkos versus who?

A few 91 days of 91 ago, reader t.cann112 posted a comment with a suggestion to tackle a topic that I hadn't thought about: Who is Stamkos' biggest enemy? Who are his biggest rivals on the ice? Brad Marchand makes sense, but every team hates Marchand. Does he have any kind of "Sid-Ovie" rivalry? Sidney Crosby has Alex Ovechkin.

Chicago, IL

