91 Days of Stamkos: Day 86, Stamkos versus who?

A few 91 days of 91 ago, reader t.cann112 posted a comment with a suggestion to tackle a topic that I hadn't thought about: Who is Stamkos' biggest enemy? Who are his biggest rivals on the ice? Brad Marchand makes sense, but every team hates Marchand. Does he have any kind of "Sid-Ovie" rivalry? Sidney Crosby has Alex Ovechkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.