91 Days of Stamkos: Day 84, the goal that could have been Stamkos' last as a Bolt

The Tampa Bay Lightning were down 4-1 late in a game against Florida when Steven Stamkos pumped home a power play goal at the 16:48 mark of the third period. It was his 36th goal of the season and 14th power play tally.

