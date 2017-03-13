91 Days of Stamkos: Day 73, Injury Update - Getting Closer
Steven Stamkos has now hit the four-month mark from when he had surgery on his right knee following an injury suffered in a November game against the Detroit Red Wings. The time frame is significant because it represented the quickest point at which he could return to the ice for the Lightning.
