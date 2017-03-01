91 Days of Stamkos: Day 63, Stamkos breaks stuff other than his leg
The Stamkos slapshot is a work of art, crafted over years and years of repetition. From firing puck after puck into a rubber mat outside a mall as a kid, to having an assistant coach feed him puck after puck in an NHL arena, Stamkos has literally done this thousands of time.
