Winnipeg Jets slip eight points out of playoff spot with fourth...

While a shortage of effort hasn't been an issue for the Jets very often during this recent slide, it wasn't at a high enough level on Saturday, given the circumstances. As Ben Bishop stood tall and made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at MTS Centre, this represented nothing more than another sub-par effort for a Jets squad whose season is officially in the critical stage.

