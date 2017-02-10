Winnipeg Jets slip eight points out o...

Winnipeg Jets slip eight points out of playoff spot with fourth...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

While a shortage of effort hasn't been an issue for the Jets very often during this recent slide, it wasn't at a high enough level on Saturday, given the circumstances. As Ben Bishop stood tall and made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at MTS Centre, this represented nothing more than another sub-par effort for a Jets squad whose season is officially in the critical stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC