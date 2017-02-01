Why Jonathan Drouin didn't play the f...

Why Jonathan Drouin didn't play the final three minutes Tuesday

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Much has been made about how wing Jonathan Drouin didn't play the final three minutes of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins, including when the Lightning had the extra attacker trying to tie the game. It was surprising that Drouin, who has been one of Tampa Bay's most productive and dynamic players this season, remained on the bench late in a must-win game.

