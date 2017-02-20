The Tampa Bay Lightning claim Greg McKegg off waivers
In what initially appears to be a somewhat confusing move, the Lightning have claimed center Greg McKegg on waivers from the Florida Panthers. McKegg has played in 31 games this season, totaling six points split evenly between goals and assists.
