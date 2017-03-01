Teams active as trade deadline approa...

Teams active as trade deadline approaches

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

We are now just about 48 hours away from the NHL Trade Deadline on Wednesday at 3 p.m., but there was plenty of action on the trade wire on Sunday with two notable names being dealt. It started on Sunday with goaltender Ben Bishop and a couple of draft picks being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Los Angeles Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC