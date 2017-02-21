Tampa Bay Lightning trades Syracuse Crunch forward to Arizona
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired right wing Stefan Fournier from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Syracuse Crunch right wing Jeremy Morin. Fournier, 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, has played in 29 games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season, recording two goals and four points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC