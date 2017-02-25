Tampa Bay Lightning Trade News: Bolts...

Tampa Bay Lightning Trade News: Bolts Acquire Stefan Fournier From Arizona Coyotes

The Tampa Bay Lightning make their first move heading into the NHL Trade Deadline by acquiring right wing Stefan Fournier from the Arizona Coyotes. The Tampa Bay Lightning has been relatively quiet when it comes to trades heading into the 2017 NHL Trade Deadline .

