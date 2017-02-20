Tampa Bay Lightning Report: Did Ryan ...

Tampa Bay Lightning Report: Did Ryan Callahan Back Himself Into A Corner?

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has spent almost the entire season on the Injured List due to his surgically repaired hip, bearing the question, did he return too soon? The Tampa Bay Lightning received some pretty bad news at the onset of the off-season. On June 21st, just under one month after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Pittsburgh Penguins , the Lightning would receive news one of their key players would be down for an extended period of time.

Chicago, IL

