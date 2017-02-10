Tampa Bay Lightning Report: Ben Bisho...

Tampa Bay Lightning Report: Ben Bishop Wants To Stay With Team

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop wants to remain here in the Bolts Nation; however, he also wants the opportunity to really play. The 2016-17 season has been a tumultuous one for the Tampa Bay Lightning .

