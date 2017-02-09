Tampa Bay Lightning recall Erik Condra from Syracuse Crunch
More injury news came out of the Tampa Bay Lightning's practice this morning. While Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn appear ready to return to the line up on Friday , Tyler Johnson's status is now in question.
