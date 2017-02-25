Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Update: Jonathan Drouin Returns To Practice
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin returned to practice this morning after being forced to miss Thursday night's game against the Calgary Flames with the flu. The Tampa Bay Lightning received some pretty bad news right before taking on the Calgary Flames in what could've been their eighth-straight game bringing home much-needed points.
