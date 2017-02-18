Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Update: Jonathan Drouin A Game-Time Decision Against Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin is considered to be a game-time decision for the Lightning as they prepare to take on the Dallas Stars. The Tampa Bay Lightning is no stranger to injuries and illnesses this season.
