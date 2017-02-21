Syracuse Crunch release Kevin Morris and Cory Ward from PTO contracts
The Syracuse Crunch and their general manager Julien Brisebois have announced the release of forwards Kevin Morris and Cory Ward from professional tryout contracts. Both players were signed after Cameron Darcy and Brian Hart were assigned to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.
