Syracuse Crunch loses enforcer, picks up scorer in Tampa Bay trade with Toronto
The Syracuse Crunch got a huge offensive spark on Monday when parent club Tampa Bay picked up forward Byron Froese in a deal with the Toronto organization. Froese is second in the AHL with 24 goals for the Marlies, with much of that damage coming at the expense of the Crunch.
