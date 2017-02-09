Syracuse Crunch get reinforcements as...

Syracuse Crunch get reinforcements as the Tampa Bay Lightning...

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that forwards Joel Vermin and Michael Bournival have been re-assigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. This should also be a signal that Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat are ready to return to action.

