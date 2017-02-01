Stone has 2 goals, assist as Senators...

Stone has 2 goals, assist as Senators beat Lightning 5-2

16 hrs ago

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Thursday night. Ottawa coach Guy Boucher was behind the bench in Tampa for the first time since being fired by the Lightning midway through the 2012-13 season.

Chicago, IL

