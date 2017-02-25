Steven Stamkos inches closer to return for Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been missing one big piece of their team almost the entire season. Fortunately for them, that piece is forward Steven Stamkos and he seems to be progressing well from the injury he suffered on November 15. Recently he was able to resume skating drills and stickhandling practices and remains steadily on the timetable he was given for his injury.
