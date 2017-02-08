Spinal Tap Bandmates Join Lawsuit Over Film's Profits
Spinal Tap has reunited - this time in a Los Angeles court to challenge the French studio Vivendi S.A. for millions in profits from the mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap."
