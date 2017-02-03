Rookie Point becomes Lightning's go-t...

Rookie Point becomes Lightning's go-to shootout opener

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

As the Lightning prepared for a shootout Saturday against the Ducks, coach Jon Cooper knew who he wanted to take the first shot. Usually the first shot sets the tone, and a successful one immediately puts pressure on the opposing team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC