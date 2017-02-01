Quick Strikes: Guy Boucher is back in Tampa
Former Lightning head coach Guy Boucher is back in Tampa for the first time since he was relieved of his duties in favor of Jon Cooper four years ago. This time he'll be coaching from the visiting team's bench, but he's not looking for revenge.
