Quick Strikes: Ben Bishop invites his biggest fan to practice with the team

Saturday's game was Heart Health Awareness night at Amalie Arena. As part of that initiative, the Lightning invited aspiring goalie and heart surgery survivor Mike Mankowski to spend some time with the Bolts.

