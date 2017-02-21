NHL Trade Rumors: Would the Lightning...

NHL Trade Rumors: Would the Lightning be interested in moving Stralman?

Read more: Pensburgh

With the NHL trade deadline ticking ever closer, I saw an interesting piece on the Lightning blog Raw Charge. They were speculating about a player that was off the radar for a trade, so it was definitely attention catching from the headling: Should the Lightning trade Anton Stralman? If Stralman was to enter the market, he would be by far the biggest name on the trading block.

