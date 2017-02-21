NHL Trade Rumors: Would the Lightning be interested in moving Stralman?
With the NHL trade deadline ticking ever closer, I saw an interesting piece on the Lightning blog Raw Charge. They were speculating about a player that was off the radar for a trade, so it was definitely attention catching from the headling: Should the Lightning trade Anton Stralman? If Stralman was to enter the market, he would be by far the biggest name on the trading block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC