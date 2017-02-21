NHL teams expected to pick up trading pace over next week

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop makes a blocker save on a shot by the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Dallas Stars' Patrick Eaves skates up ice with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.