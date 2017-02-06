NBC Sports Presents 7 NHL Games in 7 Days
NBC Sports presents seven NHL games in seven days this week, including three matchups featuring the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild, beginning on Wednesday Night Rivalry , when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Zach Parise and the Wild make their second appearance on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when they host Tyler Johnson and the Tampa Bay Lightning, and wrap up the week on NBC's NHL Game of the Week on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, when they welcome Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings.
