Maple Leafs acquire Brian Boyle from Lightning
A person familiar with the trade says the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to acquire forward Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not yet been finalized.
