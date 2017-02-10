Lightning's Bowness a coaching lifer -- with one regret
When Lightning associate coach Rick Bowness broke Scotty Bowman's record Friday for most NHL games coached, it wasn't his first brush with the Hall of Famer. Bowman, 83, said he has known Bowness, 62, since Bowness played juniors in Montreal.
